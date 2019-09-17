Spanish Fort, Fairhope decide today on three mills tax plan to benefit local schools

Folks in Spanish Fort Fairhope are deciding today whether to approve an increase in their property taxes.
If the vote passes, property owners in those districts will pay an additional three mills in property tax to go towards academic programs there.
The three mills equals 30 additional dollars in taxes for every 100 thousand dollars’ worth of property value.
If the vote passes in both districts it would mean an additional 800 thousand dollars annually for Spanish Fort schools, while Fairhope schools would get roughly twice that.
We spoke to some of the first to hit the polls this morning at Spanish Fort Community Center.
“I have two kids that go to school at Spanish Fort and I’m doing this for them and their future," said Summer Riccio, a Spanish Fort Voter.
“I still have grandchildren in school so its important to me to see the schools are taken care of," said Jack Williams, one of the first to cast his ballot.
“There are people that are against this tax. They don’t hate kids, they don’t hate our school system, they just don’t like high taxes," said Kevin Spriggs, another Spanish Fort Voter.
Officials say they’ve seen a steady voter turnout throughout the afternoon.
Polls close tonight at 7 pm.
Make sure to stick with FOX10 News on air and online for the latest updates on the results.
