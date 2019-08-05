High school football season is just around the corner and schools around the state started official practices Monday, August 5, 2019. One school getting an early start of it was 6A powerhouse Spanish Fort. The Toros hit the practice field at 6:00 a.m.
“Hey! Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go. All in on three,” yelled senior Defensive Lineman, Carlos Johnson. “One. Two. Three. All In!”
And with that, the Toros’ first official team practice got underway on The Hill. Under threatening skies, Special Teams play was the focus. Players brushed off the rust and put into play what they’d been learning over the summer.
“I think Special Teams is our strength, you know because Special Teams gets us off to a big start, you know so it depends on what we do on Special Teams,” Johnson said.
Johnson is an anchor on the D-Line and a team leader. The Toros are fortunate to have several returning seniors in key positions. Brady Wilson anchors the O-Line, Braden Moore at Inside Linebacker, Kris Drain at receiver and throwing to him, Jackson Burkhalter will be back behind center after a leg injury sidelined him for the second half of last year.
“I’m actually going to get cleared today and I’ll be back one hundred percent,” Burkhalter said. “You know, it’s easy to come back to a bunch of guys like this who want to win and are ready to compete. I have a great Offensive Line and I love everyone like a brother.”
Practice was cut short by storms, but the message was clear. The season is here and those who aren’t ready will be held accountable. Coach Ben Blackmon is in his 19th year coaching high school football, now entering his fifth season at Spanish Fort. The expectations are high on The Hill and he said the team will be ready for another run at state.
“They’ve been putting in a lot of work, a lot of days, a lot of hours to have a successful senior season and I think how well our seniors lead and push them and our players hold each other accountable will dictate a lot of our success,” Blackmon said.
Spanish Fort opens the season against McGill-Toolen, Friday, August 23rd in Spanish Fort. They open region play against Daphne the following week.
