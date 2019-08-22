SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a Spanish Fort High School student Thursday morning after they said the student made threats against the school.
Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar said investigators were tipped off Wednesday night about a potential threat against students. Police said the suspect talked to another student and made the threat.
Chief Edgar and the Spanish Fort school resource officer arrested the student on campus before classes Thursday. He said no one was ever in any danger.
The student has been charged with making a terrorist threat and is being held in a juvenile detention facility.
