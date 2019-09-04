Spanish Fort hosts town hall question answer session ahead of school tax referendum

Spanish Fort residents are getting a chance to learn more about the upcoming property tax referendum to fund the city's schools tonight.
Residents will get an opportunity to learn more about the proposed tax increase, along with the newly revised Spanish Fort school feeder pattern, set to go into effect next August.
As we have reported, the Spanish Fort City Council voted earlier this year in favor of the proposed 3 mill property tax, and residents will have their say on the tax in a referendum set for September 17th.
Ahead of the vote, officials are hosting a town hall meeting 6 pm tonight at City Hall to answer anyone in the new feeder pattern’s questions.
If they approve, the proposed tax increase would be in place for 10 years.
It would fund academic and life skill enhancements at Spanish Fort schools, but athletics would be excluded.
Again, that town hall meeting will be at the Spanish Fort City Hall and Community Center tonight at 6 pm.
The vote is set for September 17.
