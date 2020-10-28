SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan is recommending that businesses along the Causeway are vacated by 7 p.m. ahead of Hurricane Zeta.
The city released the following statement:
"Due to hazardous conditions expected within the jurisdiction of the City of Spanish Fort as Hurricane Zeta moves through the area, the Mayor of the City of Spanish Fort strongly recommends that all businesses located along the Causeway be vacated by 7:00 p.m.
Several feet of storm surge may be possible for coastal areas within the City, and all residents and businesses adjacent to coastal or waterfront areas or in low lying areas should take precautions. Additionally, Sheriff Hoss Mack has issued a travel advisory for all unincorporated areas within Baldwin County from 8:00 p.m. tonight, October 28, through 5:00 a.m. tomorrow, October 29. All persons should avoid travel during this time. Residents are advised to be aware of possible travel hazards, including downed trees and limbs and potentially downed power lines.
