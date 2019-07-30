Spanish Fort is the latest city to officially speak out against a Mobile River Bridge toll. The city council passed a resolution at its last meeting opposing a toll.
“We just want the state…ALDOT to know our concerns about what that toll is going to do to Spanish Fort,” said Spanish Fort mayor, Mike McMillan. “We need to be on the record for that.”
That’s just what the City of Spanish Fort did at its July 17th meeting. The resolution was posted online Tuesday, July 30, 2019 for residents to know where the city stands. McMillan said many citizens have been coming forward, asking the city to stand up against the tolls. After looking at the potential impacts, it was clear the toll would create many challenges.
“We’re very concerned in Spanish Fort about what the toll would do, with the bridge directing more people through our city…directing more people on the causeway,” McMillan said.
Commerce is a big concern. Would a toll discourage locals from driving to the causeway to eat at one of many restaurants? Would it keep Mobile residents from patronizing the city’s shopping centers? Another big concern is the additional traffic that’s sure to come.
“Thirty-one is being widened to a four-lane, but I’m concerned about what’s going to happen at the top of the hill when 90, 98 and 31 all converge, going down to the causeway, which the causeway can’t be added on very easily so you’re going to have a congestion there for people trying to avoid the toll,” McMillan explained.
McMillan said Spanish Fort is just the latest municipality to make its standpoint official. He said he’s worried that even after Highway 31 construction is complete, it won’t be able to handle the additional traffic it will see from drivers trying to avoid the toll.
