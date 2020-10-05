SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- The Spanish Fort Police Department plans to recognize four officers and a police dispatcher for their actions relating to the Bass Pro Shop shooting that occurred on Sept. 5.
The department released the following today:
On September 5th, Spanish Fort Police Department responded to a call of a possible active shooter at the Bass Pro Shops. The four responding officers encountered an individual, later identified as Robert Smith JR, that had fired over 40 rounds outside the business. The subject strapped on body armor and appeared to try and gain access to a weapon before approaching the four officers. The officers’ training, discipline, and restraint resulted in them being able to place the subject into custody using less than lethal force, specifically a Taser. About the incident Chief John Barber stated: “In what could have been a tragic incident with many innocent people hurt, the courage and professionalism of these officers averted what could have been a deadly encounter. Their actions have truly brought credit upon themselves, the department, and the law enforcement profession as a whole”.
The City of Spanish Fort will recognize these five individuals for their bravery and dedication of service during tonight's City Council meeting and cordially invite everyone to attend. City Council will be held at Spanish Fort City Hall - 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd. Spanish Fort, Alabama 36527 at 6:00pm.
