Spanish Fort Police there say they arrested a woman Wednesday night, January 13, 2021 after employees at two stores called them concerned about her child. When police arrived, they said found a four-year-old child sitting alone inside a running car.
“She made a statement to the officer that had her in the vehicle, ‘Just throw him out on the street.’ She said, ‘Just throw the child out on the street,’” recounted Spanish Fort Police Chief, John Barber.
Police arrested 34-year-old Abbigayle Lowell of Loxley, charging her with public intoxication, illegal possession of prescription drugs and child endangerment. Investigators believe Lowell was under the influence of both alcohol and narcotics at the time of her arrest and didn’t know where she was.
“She was not coherent. She was not stable on her feet,” Barber said. “She really did not even know where she was. She thought she was in Fairhope.”
The bizarre case began when police said they got a call from an employee at the Goodwill store in Spanish Fort. They told investigators Lowell appeared impaired and was incoherent. By the time police arrived, she was gone. Then, at 9:00 p.m. they got another call…this time from the nearby Publix grocery store. Investigators said Lowell had parked her running car on the sidewalk in front of the store and gone inside.
“The most disturbing part of this whole incident was that there’s a vehicle parked out front of the Publix, on the sidewalk. The vehicle was running and in the back seat was a four-year-old child,” said Barber. “Turned out to be her child.”
Police said they’re grateful employees at both stores recognized the problem and called them before someone was hurt or killed. Investigators said while Abbigayle Lowell is the child’s biological mother, she does not have custody rights and they’re trying to determine why they were together. DHR was called and was able to place the child with other family members.
All three charges against Lowell are misdemeanors.
