According to a sign posted at the Spanish Fort post office, the branch is set to close at the end of the month.
Customers are advised to visit the Daphne Post Office located at 808 Daphne Avenue.
This will be a continuing trend if we allow it. Retiree's and government workers are collectively eroding our standard of living by demanding more resources and providing less. While the USPS is not a full fledged government entity, it's regulated as one. Best way to stop allowing things like this is to cut taxes and close or reform government agencies. We owe them nothing. [beam]
