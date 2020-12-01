Postal Service backs down on changes as at least 20 states sue over potential mail delays ahead of election

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Postal officials announced on Tuesday the pending closure of the Spanish Fort  post office.

Officials say the the last day of delivery to P.O. Boxes is January 15, 2021.

"To ensure there is minimal disruption or delay in receipt of your mail, it is critical that you submit a change of address form as soon as possible, but no later than January 15, 2021," the announcement read in part.

