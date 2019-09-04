DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Daphne Police said a teen wanted on robbery and attempted murder charges is now in custody.
Wednesday morning, investigators announced they were searching for 18-year-old David Wayne Price, Jr. of Spanish Fort.
According to police, Price is accused of shooting a man during a robbery in the Park City area of Daphne on August 29th, 2019.
Police said the victim met up with Price to buy marijuana and was shot five times. He fled the area and was later found on Park Drive by a pizza delivery driver.
The victim has been treated and released from a local hospital.
Detectives said that Price also suffered a gunshot wound during the robbery. Police believe he accidentally shot himself in the arm.
Police said Price was caught on camera at Thomas Hospital in Malbis to seek treatment for his wound.
"It took some investigation to get him identified. We also had to wait until the victim was able to identify him out of a lineup, so it's taken some time to establish him as the offender," said Cpl. Jason Vanoy with Daphne Police.
Shortly after police said they were searching for Price and released his picture, detectives received tips that the suspect was hiding at his grandparents' home in Washington County. When police went to the home, they learned that Price's grandfather was already en route to the Saraland police station with his grandson to turn him in.
Price will be booked into the Baldwin County Jail Wednesday night on attempted murder and robbery charges.
