In this Aug. 26, 2014, file photo, Placido Domingo speaks at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. The cancellation Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, of Domingo's Metropolitan Opera performance in "Macbeth" means the singer, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, has only a few U.S. shows scheduled, all set for California in 2020. Domingo has said he strongly disputes the allegations made against him. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)