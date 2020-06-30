MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A lively discussion at a long meeting of the Mobile City Council with the big question: should the council require masks to be worn in public in the City of Mobile for at least 30 days?
There was no decision Tuesday.
The city council has called a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon to further discuss the proposal.
The council did hear a lot of people speak on the issue pro and con, including nine doctors, including administrators from the area's leading hospitals, who spoke for it.
Dr. Michael Chang, Chief Medical Officer with USA Health, said, "The issue here is going to be, again, that we're going to run out of space in the ICU's. We're going to run out of space in the hospitals. Vaccines are not going to be here anytime before the change of the calendar year."
But some people, like Susan Murphy, were opposed to requiring masks.
She said, "I ask that you not mandate the wearing of masks in public places around the city. We have to keep in mind that nationwide, the recovery rate of the COVID virus is upward of 99 percent."
More details are expected to be discussed in the meeting Wednesday, including, according to the mayor, how to enforce what ever ordinance is passed.
The meeting will be at 2 pm.
MORE INFORMATION FROM THE CITY OF MOBILE
The Mobile City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 1 at 2:00 p.m. to take up the proposed ordinance requiring citizens wear facial coverings.
“We are at a breaking point. The health and safety of our citizens and our economy are at stake and we must act now,” said Council President Levon Manzie. “Between the spiking infection numbers and the upcoming holiday weekend, we cannot wait another week before taking this action.”
Based on continued guidance from state and local public health experts, a limited number of people will be allowed entry to the meeting at one time to allow for proper social distancing. Citizens attending will be able to view the meeting on the atrium monitors and will be called in to address the Council on their item of interest.
The meeting will take place in the Auditorium on the first floor of Government Plaza.
