Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa, 31, and Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez, 35, U.S. Special Forces Soldiers, were killed Aug. 21, during combat operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan. Both Soldiers were assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.
“It was an honor having them serve within the ranks of 7th SFG (A). They were a part of our Family, and will not be forgotten,” said Col. John W. Sannes, 7th SFG (A) commander.
“Our Priority is to now provide the best possible care to the Families of our fallen warriors” said Sannes. “We ask that you keep their Families and teammates in your thoughts and prayers.”
Deleon-Figueroa, a native of Chicopee, Mass., served more than 13 years in the Army. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th SFG (A), in 2014 as a Special Forces communications sergeant, and then as a Special Forces operations and intelligence sergeant.
Deleon-Figueroa deployed six times during his career. He deployed as an infantryman to Iraq in 2008, and to Afghanistan in 2010. As a Green Beret, he deployed to South America in 2015 and 2018, and to Afghanistan in 2018 and 2019.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Valor, Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal (3OLC), Army Good Conduct Medal with four Knot Device, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with two Campaign Stars, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral “3”, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon with numeral “3”, NATO Medal, Special Forces Tab, Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Military Free Fall Jumpmaster Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge.
Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa was posthumously promoted to Master Sgt., and his posthumous awards include the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal.
Gonzalez, a native of La Puente, Ca., and served 17 years in the military. He completed the Special Forces Qualification Course and was assigned to 1st Bn., 7th SFG (A), in 2014 as a Special Forces engineer sergeant.
Gonzalez deployed seven times during his career. He deployed twice as a Marine in 2003 and 2005, and as an Army infantryman in 2009. As a Green Beret, he deployed to South America in 2014 and 2018, and to Afghanistan in 2016 and 2019.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart Medal, Army Commendation Medal (2OLC), Army Achievement Medal (3OLC), Combat Action Ribbon, Army Good Conduct Medal with four Knot Device, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with three Campaign Stars, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with numeral “3”, Overseas Service Ribbon, Navy Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, NATO Medal, Special Forces Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Special Operations Diver Supervisor Badge.
Master Sgt. Jose J. Gonzalez was posthumously promoted to Master Sgt., and his posthumous awards include the Bronze Star Medal, and Purple Heart Medal.
For more information please contact the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Spokesman, Lt. Col. Loren Bymer, at loren.bymer@socom.mil or 910-432-3383.
