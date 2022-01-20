MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you are excited about the chance to meet Brett Favre -- you'll also have the chance to bid on a one of kind piece of sports memorabilia.

Like we mentioned last week -- the NFL QB Hall-of-Famer is not only the special guest for the upcoming fundraiser for "Special Spectators" Reese's Senior Bowl Reunion in downtown Mobile -- but a split Green Bay Packers and Southern Miss Helmet signed by Favre will be one of the items up for auction.

You must be present to bid. The event is Wednesday, February, 2nd at Moe's Original BBQ downtown. Tickets are $50 each.

Proceeds from the event will be split between Special Spectators and USA Children's & Women's Hospital.

Special Spectators is a non-profit that has been giving ill children all access game day experience for 20 years.

For more information on how to get a ticket to the event click here.