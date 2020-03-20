As of approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a Special Tactics Airman was found dead after the member went missing during a surface training swim at Naval Support Activity Panama City.
Officials say the Airman, a Special Tactics combat controller assigned to the 24th Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, was taking part in the Air Force Combat Dive Course run by Air Education and Training Command’s Special Warfare Training Wing headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
They say the Airman went missing at approximately 11:05 a.m. and various search and rescue agencies including the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, U.S. Coast Guard Station Panama City and the Bay County Sherrif’s Office immediately responded to the scene.
The Air Force is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. To protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional details will be released until further notice.
To respect the privacy of the family and teammates of the individual, we will not release the name of the Airman until 24 hours after appropriate next of kin notification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.