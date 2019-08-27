FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- 1,000 plants fill five acres of John MacArthur's backyard hemp farm.
He says, by now, many people know hemp won't get you high.
"Now that we know the usage and the benefits we can have from it is huge."
He hopes by giving guided tours he can teach people more about hemp farming and CBD products, something he says he's seen hundreds of people benefit from.
MacArthur says he understands people's skepticism, as hemp farming is still a new concept in Alabama.
"This movement is education, without education, nobody knows what cbd is and how it can help them."
He says their vision is to bring their product from farm to table.
"We have product in the store now that we have outsourced, until this crop right here is ready."
Macarthur says the crop will be ready for harvest in about 30 to 45 days.
From there they'll send it to a processing facility to make anything from lollipops, bath bombs, skin care products, oils, sparkling water and even coffee, reaping the benefits of his own grow, in his Fairhope CBD shop.
MacArthur hopes by next year they'll have their own facility to make their own hemp products.
The tours, which start this Sunday, will begin at his shop and move to the farm.
For more information and to reserve call (251) 929-HOPE or (251) 234-1904.
