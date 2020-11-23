MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Program said the sperm whale spotted in Mobile Bay this week moved again during the night and was sighted around midnight Sunday, heading north in Mobile Bay.
On Sunday, biologists with the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network are tending to the 35-foot whale and said its prognosis is poor.
They ask that anyone who sees the animal immediately contact the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network at 1-877-Whale-Help (942-5343). For your safety and that of the whale, please do not under any circumstances approach or touch the animal. Please remain at least 500 yards from the animal.
The whale was first spotted in the bay on Thursday. According to the researchers, this was the first documented stranding of a sperm whale in the state of Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.