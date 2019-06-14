Summer hasn't officially started yet, but pools are starting to open for the season.
Friday, the J.R. Thomas Wellness and Fitness Center with Franklin Primary Health opened its pool to the public.
It was part of its "Splash into Summer" event that included health screenings, food and drinks, and other activities.
Matthew Lursen with Franklin Primary Health said, "Really looking for community awareness to get everybody in the community aware of the services that we offer, not just medical but preventative services, but also just let them know we are a community outreach center and that we have such areas as the swimming pool."
The pool is open to the public Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday through August 3rd from 1:30 pm until 4 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.