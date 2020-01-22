MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Behind the scenes at the Reese's Senior Bowl Headquarters -- we're getting an up close look at some very cool helmets.
"So that first one there is obviously the Oklahoma, Alabama split helmet... That Jalen Hurts has autographed," said Blake Rockwell, Special Spectators Founder & Executive Director.
But that's not all -- there's autographed helmets signed by Auburn's Gus Malzahn, Alabama's Nick Saban, legend Archie Manning signing one from Ole Miss, Atlanta Falcon Quarterback Matt Ryan. And what about all those Saints fans?
"So we have a Saints helmet autographed by Drew Brees," said Rockwell.
All are up for auction Thursday January 23rd at Moe's Original BBQ Downtown.
"The split helmet that Jalen Hurts autographed is the one that has really taken off... It's just created a lot of buzz," said Rockwell.
They've received calls from fans across the country inquiring about the helmet.
"This would be a prize. I think any of these helmets ... But this one of out of all of them -- because it's unique and one of a kind would be huge for any collector or fan," said Rockwell.
The proceeds helping "Special Spectators" -- a group whose sole purpose is giving terminally ill children and their families VIP all access game day experiences at FBS games across the country. Since 2002 they've done more than 450 special game days.
"We're completely volunteer run organization... We're kind of grass roots. We operate on a shoe string budget and all we want to do is share our passion for sports and give these kids an incredible time with their families away from the hospital. Give them some wonderful memories, create some laughs and joy for them," said Rockwell.
There are tons of corporate sponsors making this all possible. The event and silent auction is at Moe's Original BBQ Downtown from 6 to 9 p.m. Bidders must be present or have a representative here to place their bids.
For more information or to get your tickets to the fundraiser click here.
