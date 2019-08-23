A split verdict was handed down in the trial of Chikesia Clemons.
Clemons was found not guilty of disorderly conduct and guilty of resisting arrest.
The verdict came Friday night after about four and a half hours of deliberations, and after Judge Brandy Hambright told the jurors to continue deliberating after they said they were deadlocked.
Clemons was arrested following an incident at a Waffle House in Saraland a year ago that went viral.
Clemons was not in the courtroom.
She went home sick earlier Friday.
Video of her arrest inside the Saraland Waffle House going viral and creating a lot of controversy.
Friday morning, Defense Attorney Marcus Foxx called two witnesses, including Kanita Adams who was with Clemons at the restaurant and took the cell phone video.
Adams testified she didn't hear Clemons threaten a waitress, as a Saraland police officer testified earlier this week.
But when asked by the prosecution what Clemons told a waitress during a scene on surveillance video right before a police officer came in, Adams said she didn't remember.
The judge did not hand down a sentence.
She said she plans to do that in the future.
