Sponsor hopes to bring up Aniah's Law proposal in special session

A law named after Aniah Blanchard remains stuck in what you might call legislative limbo.

The author of the legislation, State Representative Chip Brown of Mobile County, spoke Wednesday to the Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce.

The bill would allow judges in Alabama to deny bail to anyone charged with a Class A felony, not just capital murder.

Prosecutors say the man charged in her death was out on bail after being charged with several violent offenses.

Earlier this year, the Alabama House approved the legislation and so did the Senate Judiciary Committee .

It was going to come before the full Senate, then the legislature stopped meeting in the wake of the coronavirus.

Brown said, "Technically, it's dead for now. Hopefully, the governor will call a special session this summer and I'll be able to bring it back up then. There's a lot of momentum."

Before the legislation becomes law, it would go to the public for a vote since it would be a constitutional amendment.