MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The hot debate over gambling and a lottery is closer to being settled.

Sports betting, slot machines and table games are all on the table along with a lotto in Alabama.

The proposal would allow the state to cash in on expanded gambling at five spots across the state, one of them Mobile Greyhound Park.

The bill was filed by Senator Del Marsh on Tuesday night.

Sen. Marsh says a bid on gambling would bring in $700 million every single year, much of it going to the general budget, funding projects across the state.

Money generated from the lottery would foot the bill for college students in the form of scholarships.

Senator Greg Albritton expects the bill to spend about a week or more in the senate before heading to the house.

Voters may get the say during the general election in 2022 or possibly earlier, if lawmakers call for a special election.