MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of a lifetime. Early detection could save your life.

That's why FOX10 News is teaming up with Infirmary Cancer Center for a free skin cancer check.

It's called Spot Check, and it is being offered Friday, May 31, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at these three locations:

FOX10 News Studios

1501 Satchel Paige Drive

Mobile

Thomas Fitness Center

212 Hospital Drive, Suite A

Fairhope

North Baldwin Fitness Center

2115 Hand Avenue

Bay Minette

The free screenings are available for the first 100 people at each location. Call 251-435-3914 for more information.