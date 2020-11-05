MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College is lowering costs in many ways for students, starting with a new tuition of $21,100 for Fall 2021.
Officials say with the opportunity for free textbooks, the College is building new and unique value for students who attend The Hill. Spring Hill College is pleased to announce it is one of 12 schools from across the country chosen to participate in the 2020-21 OpenStax Institutional Partnership Network, part pf Rice University.
As a participant in the network’s program, Spring Hill will work actively to build and execute a strategy that will encourage greater use of free, flexible textbooks among its faculty and students.
“Our College is developing new majors and programs, focusing on online learning and innovating across the board,” said E. Joseph Lee II, PhD, president of Spring Hill College. “This opportunity with OpenStax means our new initiatives are even more affordable and accessible for every student, preparing them for the real world.”
Spring Hill was chosen to participate in this strategic partnership with OpenStax by demonstrating an eagerness to drive adoption of open educational resources (OER). Free to access and fully modifiable, OER provides students and educators with fair and flexible teaching and learning materials. Since 2012, OpenStax has partnered with other colleges and universities working to bring innovative methods to educate students including Auburn University, the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University.
“We’re looking at every possible option to help students succeed here at Spring Hill. By working with OpenStax, Spring Hill can open the world to our students and not be confined to traditional textbooks,” said Gary Bracken, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “We will provide our students with direct access to the newest and greatest resources available.”
“This partnership will provide innovative learning opportunities for our students, not to mention the amount of money they are saving,” said Geri Genovese, the College’s OpenStax liaison and Executive Director of the Center for Online Learning. “OpenStax is a remarkable way for students to achieve even more success at Spring Hill College.”
For more information about OpenStax and the College’s Real World Ready tuition reduction initiative, check out shc.edu/realworldready.
Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill's mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.
