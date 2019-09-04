MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Board of Trustees of Spring Hill College announced that E. Joseph Lee II, PhD, has been named president of the college after serving one year as interim president.
Spring Hill College provided the following information in a news release:
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Jack McKinney said, “The Board believes Dr. Lee has the vision and track record to serve as the next President of Spring Hill College. He embraces our mission, which is the core of the College's Jesuit, Catholic identity. We’re confident Dr. Lee will drive Spring Hill toward more successful outcomes for our students, faculty and staff."
Lee's previous Presidential assignments include Pine Manor College in Massachusetts, Saint Joseph's College in Maine and Thomas More College in Kentucky. Lee also held the position of Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management for the University of Maine and was Vice President for Student Services at Merrimack College in Massachusetts. There, he broadened the scope of the student services division to a more comprehensive component of the College. Under his supervision as Vice President of Student Life at Manhattan College in New York, Lee guided Admissions, Residence Life, Health and Career Services, Athletics, Campus Ministry and international student life. His record of achievements in higher education leadership includes successful strategic planning, innovative fundraising and a commitment to faculty and staff engagement.
Lee graduated from Saint Michael's College in Vermont with a degree in French Literature and a Master's degree in Education. He attended the Institute for Educational Management at Harvard University before earning his PhD in Higher Education Administration from Boston College. He has an extensive background working with Jesuits and was an active member of the Jesuit Association of Student Personnel Administrators for 15 years.
"I am at home when I am on The Hill," said Lee. "The Jesuit ideology has been an influence throughout my life. I am energized knowing I can play a major role in moving our College forward in the ever-changing landscape of higher education."
Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third-oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill's mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.
