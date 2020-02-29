MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As the Coronavirus infects people across the world, causing outbreaks in dozens of countries, we’re seeing the effects very close to home.
Spring Hill College has suspended courses in Bologna for the rest of the semester as the Coronavirus spreads in Italy.
“Utmost importance whether you're on campus or thousands of miles away in Italy that our students are safe and that they feel safe,” said Ashley Rains with Spring Hill College.
The U.S. state department elevating the travel advisory to Italy to a level three urging people to avoid traveling there unless absolutely necessary.
“We don't want anyone to get sick nor do we want them to be affected by a travel ban or get stuck anywhere where they don't feel safe."
Ashley Rains with Spring Hill College says 33 students from several colleges and universities are enrolled at the “Italy Center” campus in Bologna.
Eight of them are Spring Hill College students.
“We’ve got students traveling home to, you know, local areas but then also Atlanta and further north than that. And we’ve advised our students to travel home not to travel to the college.”
College leaders say no students or staff at the campus in Italy have been infected and are not showing any signs of infection, but even then students returning to the U.S. from Italy are asked to self quarantine for at least two weeks once they're back home.
“They didn’t necessarily want to come home yet but they understand the importance of it."
Any of those students wishing to visit the campus in Mobile during the semester can only do so with a doctor’s note saying they’re symptom free.
As containment becomes more difficult in other countries top U.S. health leaders say an outbreak in our country is likely.
More than 60 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. but there are still no reports of Coronavirus in Alabama.
On Monday Alabama health leaders are expected to share what they’re doing to prepare for possible Coronavirus infections in the state.
No test or treatment for Coronavirus is available at any county health department, doctors office or urgent care in Alabama.
Despite the CDC pushing for Coronavirus testing at all state and local health departments by next Friday, a doctor with the Alabama health department says that’s not likely.
State health leaders say since several types of respiratory viruses, like the flu and common cold, are circulating it may make it hard to find an outbreak of the new Coronavirus.
