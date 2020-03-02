MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Many of the Spring Hill College students who were studying in Bologna, Italy are back in the United States just two days after school leaders were forced to cancel their courses there.
Coronavirus outbreaks have caused lockdowns in cities and towns across the world leaving Americans abroad caught in the middle, like the Spring Hill Students.
“It’s not time for panic or stigmatizing people who have traveled. I think out of an abundance of caution the universities are bringing people back and businesses are bringing people back,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.
Spring Hill College leaders had no choice but to cancel classes at the “Italy Center” in Bologna and bring eight of their students back home to the United States after the health advisory there was raised to a level three, telling people not to go to Italy unless absolutely necessary.
“We don't want anyone to get sick nor do we want them to be affected by a travel ban or get stuck anywhere where they don't feel safe," said Ashley Rains with Spring Hill College.
So far there have not been any reports of widespread Coronavirus infections in Bologna which is about 2.5 hours away from Lombardy--the epicenter of Italy's outbreak---where there is now a lockdown.
Spring Hill leaders say none of the students have shown any signs of infection.
Even then, the CDC says people returning from level two or three countries might have been exposed to Coronavirus.
Spring Hill College is following suit by asking students to self quarantine and monitor their health for at least two weeks once they’re back home.
“Be smart if you’re traveling. If you come back be smart. Help us protect your community by staying at home.
Of the eight Spring Hill students returning to America two are from Alabama.
State health leaders say they plan on being in contact with the students returning to Alabama.
Any of the returning students who want to visit the Spring Hill campus in Mobile can only do so once the two-week self quarantine is up and with a doctor's note saying they're symptom free.
