MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As Spring Hill College continues to investigate an alleged rape on it’s campus, students and counselors gathered at the school on Saturday to stand against sexual assault and violence.

The move comes two days after the victim spoke to FOX10 news about the assault and her concerns about the schools handling of it.

“To all the people who are here today, thank you for fanning the flames with me, please do not let Audrey’s fire go out.”

Voicing their pain to fuel a movement.

“They did not share their stories because they want to put you in fear, they’ve shared their stories because they want you to be aware.”

Survivors of sexual assault and their supporters came together at Spring Hill college Saturday afternoon to share their own stories and on the behalf of others.

“So, despite the pain that shoots through me daily from another person's impulsive actions and the institution's failure to correctly process the case, I’m still ready for combat.”

Two days after Audrey, a Spring Hill College student, shared her own.

The young woman telling FOX10 News she was raped in her dorm room the morning of March 12.

While Spring Hill is investigating the alleged assault, she said she feels school officials were not taking her complaint seriously.

“This is a consistent, reoccurring issue that is ignored and swept under the rug, as so many have,” she said.

Dozens championing the woman who bravely spoke out to fight for change.

“Thank you so much for being so selfless with your experience and allowing so many men and women, specifically women, ride on your fire that you started.”

On Friday, one day after her story went public, Spring Hill College president Dr. Joseph Lee sent this letter to alumni, saying he’s taking immediate action to create a safer campus, approving suggestions-- some of which were made in this open letter sent by former and current students.

“Be angry with me, demand change, stand up and help me form and help Audrey form a new Spring Hill that listens.”