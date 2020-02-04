MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- A brand new collegiate video gaming program was unveiled at Spring Hill College.
The school is now just one of 178 others across the country with a recognized eSports team that will compete in the National Association of Collegiate eSports.
College leaders saw a lot of potential in their students and high demand for an eSports team on their campus so they acted to put the program together in just two months.
"It's video games on a competitive level."
eSports is a new, fast-growing billion dollar industry.
"The League of Legends world finals last year and the year before had more viewers than the super bowl and the final four combined," said Spring Hill eSports coach, Sam Rand.
Their hub is a room on campus complete with cutting edge computers and all of the technology they'll need for their gaming team.
"They're really top of the line systems that should offer the best gaming experience for our players."
Coach Sam Rand says, like any other sport, they'll scout players, seeking skill and watching them perform in their chosen video game, while also making sure they're doing well academically with the chance to earn scholarships.
"Rand says they'll compete in at least six games like the one i'm playing here called league of legends. He says there will be a JV and varsity team for each."
A JV and Varsity team will be designated for the six games they plan to play.
The games include: League of Legends, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Rocket League, Fortnite and Rainbow Six Siege.
For some students it's bigger than video games. It's their future.
Carlos Salmran is working toward a degree that could get him a job in the gaming industry.
He founded the school's eSports club just last semester and is excited to take their skill to the next level.
"They just don't let anybody be a competitive gamer, you have to have skill just as much as a regular athlete would need to as well," said Carlos Salmran, a junior at Spring Hill.
“I put in a ton of hours. I play for a couple of teams in rainbow six siege and I may practice six hours a day when I'm not doing homework," said Chandler Dupuy, a junior at Spring Hill.
Dupuy says the most important thing in all of it is having fun.
"In the end I do want to become a doctor or do some type of research so school work comes first always no matter what it is. Gaming is just secondary."
Students hoping to play will practice and tryout before the rosters are set in March.
