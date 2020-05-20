MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College President E. Joseph Lee II, PhD Wednesday announced that, upon return to campus in the fall, new students attending Spring Hill College will be provided single-room assignments.
College officials say first-year and transfer students planning to live on campus will be housed in the College’s single-room residence halls and any roommate designations would be honored by assigning them to rooms next to each other.
These decisions allow for compliance with local and state social distancing guidelines as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) health regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say this planning also allows for students who may have immune-compromised or other chronic health concerns.
“We are blessed and thankful that the College has the room and the resources to make these modifications possible,” said Lee. “Our Jesuit, Catholic, liberal arts college continues to be a place that focuses on the whole person … from classroom to campus living.”
There will not be additional charges for this increased living space. Students do not need to take any additional steps in this process. The Office of Residence Life is reaching out to each student starting this week to discuss these housing assignments.
The College is following all governmental health regulations and exceeding CDC cleaning and sanitation recommendations across campus. From classrooms to residence halls, student dining to gathering spots, staff are working diligently to deliver a healthy Spring Hill College environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.