Springhill Medical Center is using a new life-saving technology called The Watchman. It’s described as a game-changer for patients on a blood thinner, who can’t tolerate or afford long-term use of it. Doctor D. Scott Kirby, a cardiologist at Springhill Medical Center, joined Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4 to explain the device.
Springhill Medical Center incorporates life-saving technology
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Convicted child murderer gets shot at leaving death row
- Two women come face to face with large gator in Lake Forest after being knocked out of kayaks
- 'It’s a big loss': Family remembers man killed in Prichard
- Zeta now a hurricane; Gulf Coast landfall midweek
- Incident commander describes harrowing recovery of accident victim atop Baldwin TV tower
- Prichard mother arrested after three minor children were left home alone
- Navy plane crash on Mansion Street in Foley kills aircrew
- One killed in I-10 crash in Mobile County; witness recounts moment truck lost control & caught fire
- MPD: Suspect tells officers he's feeling ill, escapes patrol car when they open door
- Zeta expected to become a hurricane in Gulf
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.