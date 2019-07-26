MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Springhill Medical Center still recovering after a cyber attack. Mobile Police confirming an ongoing investigation after the hospital was hit with ransomware.
"Ransomware" is a combination of traditional hacking with an extortion scheme -- usually targeting large companies and businesses -- kidnapping their information and holding it hostage.
"They have complete control of your system and then they will lock your data, keep your functionality... Whatever it is that your business does they will keep it from you and try to demand money -- they will release your information back to you or will give you access back to your system if you pay us X, Y, Z amount of dollars at this date and time," explained Commander Kevin Levy, MPD Cyber Intelligence Unit.
The FBI is also involved in the investigation.
Springhill Medical Center releasing this statement:
"We'd like to assure our patients and the community that patient safety is always our top priority and we would never allow our staff to operate in an unsafe environment. After learning of the security incident, we promptly shut down our network to contain the incident and protect data. We continue to bring our network back up carefully to ensure our systems are operating normally and securely. We have provided employees with consistent updates about the status of our computer systems and we greatly appreciate their diligence in maintaining excellent care while utilizing downtime procedures."
It's not an isolated incident. More and more cases of ransomware are being reported across the country. This past Wednesday -- a first for Louisiana -- the governor there declaring a state of emergency after several school districts were targets of ransomware.
Meanwhile MPD's Cyber Intelligence Unit along with the Gulf Coast Technology Center urging businesses to be prepared not only on the front end, but to also have a response plan. They also encourage educating employees on what to look out for -- like suspicious emails or anything out of the ordinary.
"We always tell people remain vigilant -- keep a heightened awareness to what is going on. And whatever it is -- if it's really important to you. If it's data, if it's the way your company operates -- find a away to make it redundant and to protect yourself. And even here in mobile there are some real good companies around town -- that obviously for hire -- will provide consulting services to these businesses. And depending on the value of your data -- you need to look at that as an investment and prevent yourself much like an alarm -- your are investing in safety of your property," said Levy.
