PACE, Fla. (WALA) -- In Santa Rosa County, Fla., an investigation is ongoing as after it was determined a child died after having been left in a locked vehicle for several hours.

On June 9 at approximately 7:45 pm, a 911 call was taken by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in reference to an unresponsive 9-month-old child. The location was the 4600 block of Ephrem Lane in Pace.

Deputies arrived and immediately began life saving measures, the SRCSO says. Shortly after, EMS assumed advanced life support efforts.

The child was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Detectives have been working on this case continually since June 9, the sheriff's office says.