NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) – The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a Milton man and could involve a stand-your-ground aspect.
Deputies responded about 6 p.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 4000 block of Highway 87 in Navarre where they found Richard William Dye, 57, dead.
The SRCSO said there is a potential stand-your-ground component to the case. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Sheriff Bob Johnson plans to hold a news conference regarding the case at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
