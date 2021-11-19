NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) – The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a Milton man and could involve a stand-your-ground aspect.

Deputies responded about 6 p.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 4000 block of Highway 87 in Navarre where they found Richard William Dye, 57, dead.

The SRCSO said there is a potential stand-your-ground component to the case. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sheriff Bob Johnson plans to hold a news conference regarding the case at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22.