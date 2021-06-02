SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. --Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office have charged 5 individuals for their involvement in a fight at a local restaurant.

Deputies were called to Stripes Pub and Grill in Navarre on May 15 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Complainants advised of a fight within the bar area of the restaurant.

Upon arrival, they state several of the combatants left the scene and 1 person required EMS treatment for serious injuries.

After an investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and or charged in the incident:

• Phillip Owen Davis – arrested on May 21 - Battery, Affray & Disorderly Conduct

• Brian Scott Sanders – arrested on May 25 - Battery, Battery on person 65+, Affray, & Disorderly Conduct

• Melvin Lorenzo Belden – arrested on May 21 - Affray & Disorderly Conduct

• David Allen Webb – Warrant for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly weapon w/o intent, Battery on person 65+, Affray, & Disorderly Conduct

• Bret Andrew Smith Carl – Warrant for Affray & Disorderly Conduct

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office states the incident occurred at a local pub and grill, often filled with families of all ages.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fight involved individuals wearing “Pagan” motorcycle club patches.