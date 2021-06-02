SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. --Deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office have charged 5 individuals for their involvement in a fight at a local restaurant.
Deputies were called to Stripes Pub and Grill in Navarre on May 15 at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Complainants advised of a fight within the bar area of the restaurant.
Upon arrival, they state several of the combatants left the scene and 1 person required EMS treatment for serious injuries.
After an investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and or charged in the incident:
• Phillip Owen Davis – arrested on May 21 - Battery, Affray & Disorderly Conduct
• Brian Scott Sanders – arrested on May 25 - Battery, Battery on person 65+, Affray, & Disorderly Conduct
• Melvin Lorenzo Belden – arrested on May 21 - Affray & Disorderly Conduct
• David Allen Webb – Warrant for Aggravated Assault w/Deadly weapon w/o intent, Battery on person 65+, Affray, & Disorderly Conduct
• Bret Andrew Smith Carl – Warrant for Affray & Disorderly Conduct
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office states the incident occurred at a local pub and grill, often filled with families of all ages.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the fight involved individuals wearing “Pagan” motorcycle club patches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.