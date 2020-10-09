SANTA ROSA, Fla. (WALA) The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office say on Thursday, October 8, deputies received credible information from a neighboring law enforcement agency involving an individual who was suicidal and looking for someone to shoot him.
Authorities identified the man as Daniel Paul Sunday. They say deputies were advised that Sunday was en route to an address in Milton driving a, "rusty van where there was supposed to be a large gathering."
Deputies arrived at an address on Bent Tree Rd in Milton.
Officials say they located the van and made an approach on foot. They observed the suspect in the van revving the engine. As they approached, the van began to speed, head-on, toward the deputies who were in full uniform.
Authorities say the deputies fired several rounds at the van as they attempted to take cover. None of the deputies were injured.
The suspect drove into an adjacent lot and took off on foot into a heavily wooded area. A perimeter was established and a search began with K-9 and multiple Deputies. Eventually, the suspect emerged from the wooded lot, back at the residence where he was taken into custody without incident.
Sunday was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer which is a second degree felony.
Sunday is being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.
