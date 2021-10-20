IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) – The fire chief of the St. Elmo-Irvington Volunteer Fire suffered a heart attack Tuesday while responding to a fire, the agency reported.

The agency posted the news Wednesday on its Facebook page and stated that Fire Chief Josh McKeever was in stable condition and “doing well.”

According to the agency, three firefighters in two department vehicle and three firefighters in private vehicles responded to a report of a trash fire off I-10 Service Road. While battling the blaze McKeever collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, officials said.

McKeever was unconscious and not breathing. Two firefighters on scene quickly started CPR and resuscitated him with an Automated External Defibrillator. A Mobile County EMS crew then took over care and transported McKeever to an area hospital, officials said.