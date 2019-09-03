St. Francis Street closure the rest of the week

Work underway by the Mobile Water and Sewer System is expected to close both lanes of St. Francis Street between St. Joseph and Royal streets for the rest of the week.
According to officials, Dauphin Street, between Conception and St. Joseph streets, is also closed. Eastbound traffic for both streets will be detoured onto Conception Street, then east on St. Michael Street.
St. Francis Street is expected to reopen by the end of this week. The work on Dauphin Street by Alabama Power is scheduled to last approximately four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.