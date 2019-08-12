St. Jude Runs is celebrating its 10th run from Memphis to Mobile this year! The organization is made up of volunteers who selflessly give of themselves to raise awareness and money for St. Jude.
Runners train for the 400 mile trek for months while also fundraising so they can continue to make a difference for families affected by childhood cancer. This year, there are 38 runners, eight of which are new to the organization. St. Jude Runs is always excited to have new faces so if you are interested, grab your sneakers and join them!
A caravan, consisting of police escorts, multiple RVs and a chase van, will leave Mobile on Wednesday, October 16th bound for Memphis. Upon arrival, the group will tour the hospital and have dinner with the staff. Then, runners go over plans and prepare for an early morning start. After running through the campus, the team heads south in a relay style run through Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama. On Sunday afternoon, the team arrives back in Mobile to a Welcome Home party at Moe’s Downtown. The community is invited to come out at noon and celebrate another successful run with the team.
A couple of new fundraisers will kick-off soon. There will be a drawdown on August 23rd, and the inaugural “Dine Out for St. Jude” week begins August 25th and ends on August 31st.
You can find more information about the run and both events on the "Memphis to Mobile" Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/memphistomobile.
"Dine Out for St. Jude" details:
Upon mentioning St. Jude when ordering, the following restaurants have committed to donating a portion of their daily sales:
Sunday, August 25:
The Noble South, 203 Dauphin Street, Mobile - Brunch only
Pizza Hut, all locations between Gulfport and Pensacola (Online Code: St. Jude)
Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Monday, August 26:
Tazikis Café, Mobile and Daphne locations
Hacienda San Miguel, 880 Schillinger Road, Mobile
Texas Roadhouse, 6150 Airport Blvd, Mobile
Jersey Mike’s Subs, Mobile, Daphne & Saraland locations
Tuesday, August 27:
Wintzell’s Oyster House, Mobile & Saraland locations
Walk-On’s Bistro, 3673 Airport Blvd., Mobile
Mellow Mushroom, 5660 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Beef O’Brady’s, 4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile
The Hotdoggery, food truck
Wednesday, August 28:
The Simple Greek, 100 N. Florida St., Mobile
Buffalo Wild Wings, 6341 Airport Blvd, Mobile
Jimmy Johns, all Mobile locations
Half Time Sports Bar & Grill, 260 Azalea Road, Mobile
Outback Steakhouse, 4017 Airport Blvd., Mobile
Thursday, August 29:
Serda Brewing, 600 Government St., Mobile
Briquette’s Steakhouse, both Mobile locations
YellowHammer Coffee, food truck
Carrabba’s, 3917 Airport Blvd., Mobile
Clean Eatz, 7335 Airport Blvd. Mobile
Friday, August 30:
Atlanta Bread Co., 3680 Dauphin Street, Mobile
Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Saturday, August 31:
Tropical Smoothie, both Mobile locations
Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile
Lulu’s Snow Cones, food truck
