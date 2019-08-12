St. Jude Runs is celebrating its 10th run from Memphis to Mobile this year! The organization is made up of volunteers who selflessly give of themselves to raise awareness and money for St. Jude. 

Runners train for the 400 mile trek for months while also fundraising so they can continue to make a difference for families affected by childhood cancer.  This year, there are 38 runners, eight of which are new to the organization. St. Jude Runs is always excited to have new faces so if you are interested, grab your sneakers and join them!

A caravan, consisting of police escorts, multiple RVs and a chase van, will leave Mobile on Wednesday, October 16th bound for Memphis.  Upon arrival, the group will tour the hospital and have dinner with the staff. Then, runners go over plans and prepare for an early morning start.  After running through the campus, the team heads south in a relay style run through Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.  On Sunday afternoon, the team arrives back in Mobile to a Welcome Home party at Moe’s Downtown. The community is invited to come out at noon and celebrate another successful run with the team.

A couple of new fundraisers will kick-off soon.  There will be a drawdown on August 23rd, and the inaugural “Dine Out for St. Jude” week begins  August 25th and ends on August 31st.  

You can find more information about the run and both events on the "Memphis to Mobile" Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/memphistomobile.

"Dine Out for St. Jude"  details:

Upon mentioning St. Jude when ordering, the following restaurants have committed to donating a portion of their daily sales:

Sunday, August 25:

The Noble South, 203 Dauphin Street, Mobile -  Brunch only

Pizza Hut, all locations between Gulfport and Pensacola  (Online Code: St. Jude)

Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile

Monday, August 26: 

Tazikis Café, Mobile and Daphne locations

Hacienda San Miguel, 880 Schillinger Road, Mobile   

Texas Roadhouse, 6150 Airport Blvd, Mobile    

Jersey Mike’s Subs, Mobile, Daphne & Saraland locations

Tuesday, August 27: 

Wintzell’s Oyster House, Mobile & Saraland locations   

Walk-On’s Bistro, 3673 Airport Blvd., Mobile     

Mellow Mushroom, 5660 Old Shell Road, Mobile   

Beef O’Brady’s, 4419 Rangeline Road, Mobile 

The Hotdoggery, food truck    

Wednesday, August 28:

The Simple Greek, 100 N. Florida St., Mobile   

Buffalo Wild Wings, 6341 Airport Blvd, Mobile   

Jimmy Johns, all Mobile locations   

Half Time Sports Bar & Grill, 260 Azalea Road, Mobile    

Outback Steakhouse, 4017 Airport Blvd., Mobile 

Thursday, August 29: 

Serda Brewing, 600 Government St., Mobile   

Briquette’s Steakhouse, both Mobile locations   

YellowHammer Coffee, food truck   

Carrabba’s, 3917 Airport Blvd., Mobile   

Clean Eatz, 7335 Airport Blvd. Mobile

Friday, August 30: 

Atlanta Bread Co., 3680 Dauphin Street, Mobile   

Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile

Saturday, August 31: 

Tropical Smoothie, both Mobile locations   

Mint, 5951 Old Shell Road, Mobile   

Lulu’s Snow Cones, food truck

