MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) St. Luke’s Athletic Director Robert Salmons confirmed that the football team's final regular season game against Cottage Hill Christian has been canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
He said several players have been placed under quarantine.
Salmons told FOX10 News that school officials wanted to be sure they followed health department guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Salmons said players will remain under quarantine until November 11 which will also jeopardize the team's first round playoff match against BB Comer as well. That game is scheduled to take place on November 6.
