MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Due to COVID-19 precautions, St. Luke's is modifying their annual Veterans Day Celebration.
School officials say Wednesday, November 11, St. Luke's will host a drive-by breakfast for veterans.
A Veterans Day drive-by breakfast will begin on the University Campus at 8:15 a.m.
Veterans and their guests should enter through the North Gate (by the Chevron station) and drive through the parking lot to be greeted by the Upper School Students and pick up their breakfast.
They will then exit by the front of the school as the band and middle school students cheer for them before heading to the Japonica Campus for another drive-by in their honor.
