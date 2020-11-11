MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - St. Luke's Episcopal School honored local veterans during its annual Veterans Day Celebration.
Due to the pandemic, the school hosted a drive-by breakfast for veterans.
Veterans and their guests were greeted by the flag-waving and sign-holding students as they drove through the parking lot and picked up their meal at the campus on University Boulevard.
