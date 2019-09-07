A St. Martin High School student is in custody after allegedly making threats on social media against the school. Sheriff Mike Ezell says on Friday night (September 6), the 14-year old boy allegedly posted he was going to “shoot up the school Monday.”
Investigators identified the student and arrested him Saturday morning. He is charged with making terrorist threats on social media and is being held at the Jackson County Youth Detention Center.
No further information is available at this time.
