MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- St. Paul's Episcopal School has dropped a civil lawsuit against the Alabama High School Athletic Association over its 'competitive balance’ rule.
The competitive balance rule requires schools to move up a level in competition if their program reaches a high level of success. The lawsuit was filed in May 2018 after St. Paul's said the rule penalizes some private school teams for being successful and puts their athletes in harm's way.
St. Paul's was moved into 6A competition for the 2018 football season due to its success in the 5A division.
According to court documents, St. Paul's filed for the motion to dismiss the case after "Counsel for St. Paul’s received confirmation that the AHSAA has taken official steps to amend the CBF’s current design in a manner that achieves significant relief St. Paul’s sought to obtain in this litigation."
Details about what steps AHSAA has taken have not been revealed.
