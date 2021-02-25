MOBILE, ala. (WALA) Students at Saint Pius X Catholic School are celebrating Space Week with space-themed projects and getting the chance to speak with a space legend.

Fifth through seventh grade students had the amazing opportunity to talk Apollo 13 astronaut and American legend, Fred Haise, over Zoom today.

The 87-year-old lunar module pilot spoke about his journey in life, his amazing career at NASA and his experiences with the Apollo Mission.

Mr. Haise answered questions from students, everything from what zero gravity felt like, what the best view from space was and whether he would like to go back to space.

Space week kicked off on February 22nd and continues until February 26th. Students also had the opportunity to do fun experiments and activities, like building their own rockets out of balloons.

Seventh grade student, Jake Lehocky said he learned a lot he didn't know about space after today's experiment, "we made balloons out of rockets which was really cool because we filled it with pressurized gas, he said, "When we removed the paper clip the air shoots out the bottom, the balloon shoots up. That's an example of Newton's 3rd law, which is every action has an opposite but equal reaction."

The principal of St. Pius X, Lauren Alvarez, calling Space Week a huge success saying the kids are learning a lot and it's something they will definitely now do annually

Mrs. Alvarez also says once it is safe, they would love to have Fred Haise and other astronauts visit in-person.

St. Pius X Catholic School was the only school in Alabama to get this opportunity!