MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Ellie Watson, a student at J.E. Turner Elementary, donated more than $1,300 dollars that she raised herself, to Celisse's School of Equestrian Arts. The organization offers horse riding therapy for people with physical and intellectual challenges.

When Ellie was 3-years-old, she was kicked in the head by a horse, and suffers from double vision and hearing loss. After dealing with trauma herself, she wanted to give back. She googled and found Celisse's School of Equestrian Arts, a non-profit helping people like her and she knew that she wanted to help out since they've been struggling from the COVID shutdown.

She says she hopes her story can help inspire others to overcome their own challenges.

Ellie said, "It makes feel really good that I'm helping other people get over something that happened to me, over fears that they can overcome, that I had to overcome."

The owners of Celisse's were so honored and shocked by her donation.

Ellie raised the money by designing and selling "Stallion Strong" t-shirts at her school. The principal allowed students to wear the shirt at school to support the project.