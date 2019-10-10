Each year WBWW hosts a fishing tournament for the youth of our area. This year it will be October 19, 2019 from 6:00 am-12 noon at Barber Marina. It’s a great way for our sponsors, partners and the community to support future generations and help them develop a connection to our watershed that will hopefully last a lifetime and create good stewards for years to come.
EVENT DETAILS:
Stan Mahoney Youth Fishing Tournament
Saturday, Oct. 19
Weigh-In at Noon
Barber Marina
26986 Fish Trap Rd., Elberta
The primary purpose of the Wolf Bay Watershed Watch (WBWW) is to promote the conservation, protection and improvement of the natural resource within the Wolf Bay Watershed. WBWW is a non-profit 501 © organization.
