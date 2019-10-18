BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- A stand off in north Baldwin County is over Friday morning.
Deputies had to storm the home to get the suspect out.
The standoff lasted for more than 14 hours.
We're told this all began Thursday afternoon in the area of old Hubbard Road in Bay Minette.
Deputies say they were initially responding to a domestic violence call. When deputies got to the scene they couldn't get into the home, and the standoff began.
Deputies say the suspect was armed and was holding a woman against her will.
Fortunately, she escaped unharmed.
The suspect is in custody, and no deputies were hurt.
We hope to learn more from the sheriff later this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.