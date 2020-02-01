MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police arrested 41 year-old Antonio Johnson after a four hour standoff Saturday morning.
According to police officers went to the South Bay apartments around 5 a.m. Saturday to arrest Johnson on several charges out of Baldwin County. Police also say that Johnson had a warrant from U.S. Marshals for federal probation violation involving a bank robbery.
Johnson was charged with attempting to elude police. Police also list Johnson as a "non-compliant" in the state sex offender registry.
There were no injuries reported in the standoff.
